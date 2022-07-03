New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Short Interest Up 44.4% in June

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NEN remained flat at $$77.00 during trading hours on Friday. 218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a 1-year low of $54.46 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.58 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEN. CWM LLC acquired a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 213.9% in the first quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 10,699 shares in the last quarter.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership engages in acquiring, developing, holding for investment, operating, and selling real estate properties in the United States. It owns and operates various residential apartments, condominium units, and commercial properties located in Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

