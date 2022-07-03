New Century Advisors LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 6,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,000. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.2% of New Century Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 221,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,457,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,381,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays set a $220.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

NYSE UPS opened at $184.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.42. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.34 and a 1-year high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.