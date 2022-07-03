New Century Advisors LLC Sells 10,340 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

New Century Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,340 shares during the quarter. Hess comprises 1.5% of New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Hess by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 546,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,426,000 after acquiring an additional 203,556 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hess by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 166,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,770,000 after acquiring an additional 18,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.51 and a 200-day moving average of $101.47. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.43 and a beta of 1.66. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $61.93 and a 52-week high of $131.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Hess had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 64.66%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hess from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hess from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.27.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess (Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

