New Century Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the quarter. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $765,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 73.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 27,711 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 157,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $36,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,288.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $3,452,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,848,837.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLB stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.82. 1,043,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.88 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $104.25. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $334.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.31%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

