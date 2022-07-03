New Century Advisors LLC Makes New $2.10 Million Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 56,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,000. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.8% of New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $34.30 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $39.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.54.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

