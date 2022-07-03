New Century Advisors LLC Has $30,000 Holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

New Century Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 74.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 130.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DSGX shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of DSGX stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.13. The company had a trading volume of 94,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,356. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.27. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Descartes Systems Group (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.