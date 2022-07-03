New Century Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

New Century Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC – Get Rating) by 183.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 381,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,750 shares during the quarter. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF makes up 8.7% of New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $10,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMLC. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 196.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 23,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $332,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC opened at $24.39 on Friday. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.79.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

