New Century Advisors LLC Buys 6,480 Shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Rating) by 696.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 163,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after purchasing an additional 199,451 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

EZA stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.37. 324,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,012. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.