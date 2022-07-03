New Century Advisors LLC Acquires 770 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

New Century Advisors LLC raised its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Gentex during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other Gentex news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 2,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $85,833.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,566.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNTX stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $28.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 907,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,191. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $26.16 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.44.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $468.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 19.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.29%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.85.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.