NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.95.

Get NetApp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $62.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.35. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24. NetApp has a twelve month low of $61.59 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $360,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $320,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $1,914,344. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in NetApp by 2,180.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after purchasing an additional 250,458 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 133,457 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,337 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 87,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,298 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.