Nestree (EGG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.81 Million

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $31.63 million and $1.81 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nestree coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nestree has traded 13% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nestree alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,273.65 or 0.99989738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00041898 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005110 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001960 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00024118 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,609,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.