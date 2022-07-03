NestEGG Coin (EGG) Market Cap Reaches $24,368.42

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 64% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. NestEGG Coin has a market capitalization of $24,368.42 and approximately $5.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NestEGG Coin has traded up 79.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NestEGG Coin alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00137780 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010317 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NestEGG Coin Coin Profile

EGG is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . NestEGG Coin’s official website is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling NestEGG Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NestEGG Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NestEGG Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NestEGG Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.