Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,700 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the May 31st total of 1,712,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,831.2 days.

Shares of NTOIF remained flat at $$43.04 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 41 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,711. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.59. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $66.05.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Neste Oyj Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics based on its technology to wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.