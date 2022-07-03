Nervos Network Price Reaches $0.0035 (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $115.26 million and $1.06 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,318.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,076.86 or 0.05574274 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000348 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00029711 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00264189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.93 or 0.00605269 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.93 or 0.00548347 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00077104 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Nervos Network

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

