Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $41.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPT. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

