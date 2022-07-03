Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN – Get Rating) (TSE:NVC) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a report on Friday, March 11th.
Shares of Neovasc stock opened at $6.05 on Thursday. Neovasc has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $23.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 12.50 and a current ratio of 12.88.
Neovasc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.
