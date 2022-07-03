Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 410 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Naviter Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,535,000 after buying an additional 1,614,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,113,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,216,000 after purchasing an additional 679,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,433,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,914,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,407,000 after purchasing an additional 558,682 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,810,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,578,000 after purchasing an additional 493,380 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $27.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,061,684. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.43%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

