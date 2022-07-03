Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 229 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $66.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.03.

Shares of FR stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,068,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,617. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.79 and a 52-week high of $66.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 63.10%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

