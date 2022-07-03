Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 1,225 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 1.4% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 430.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE URI traded up $1.45 on Friday, hitting $244.36. 526,729 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,337. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $280.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.60. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $414.99.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 15.22%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. OTR Global lowered United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

In other United Rentals news, Director Shiv Singh purchased 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,529.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $2,094,663.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,666 shares in the company, valued at $8,495,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

