Naviter Wealth LLC Has $691,000 Stock Position in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE)

Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Safehold were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFE. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth $5,385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 49.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 122.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 8,714 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Safehold in the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 17.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 84,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares in the last quarter. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Safehold from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Safehold stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,624. Safehold Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.61 and a 52 week high of $95.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.21.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Safehold’s payout ratio is 48.30%.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

