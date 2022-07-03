Naviter Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,783 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises 1.7% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 3,733.3% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $620.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.20.

ALGN stock traded up $10.67 on Friday, hitting $247.34. 682,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,155. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.86 and a twelve month high of $737.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.29). Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,809,799.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

