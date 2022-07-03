Naviter Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 604 Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 604 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $431,538,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $337,747,000. Sozo Ventures GP II L.P. acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $273,832,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 617,315 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $155,791,000 after buying an additional 126,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,530 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $154,079,000 after buying an additional 11,877 shares during the last quarter. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on COIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Coinbase Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:COIN traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. 8,556,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,330,696. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.94.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 385,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.93 per share, with a total value of $25,014,931.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,091,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,891,483.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

