Naviter Wealth LLC Buys 1,816 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,637 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 15,685 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.64.

ABT stock traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,291,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,172,525. The company has a market cap of $192.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $111.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

