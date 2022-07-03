Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ JSM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,289. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.22. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $25.95.

Get Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.