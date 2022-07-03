National Bankshares Cuts Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bankshares from C$6.25 to C$5.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CJR.B. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.72.

CJR.B opened at C$3.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.49. Corus Entertainment has a twelve month low of C$3.50 and a twelve month high of C$6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$729.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.64.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

