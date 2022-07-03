MVL 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $6.06 Million (MVL)

MVL (MVL) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, MVL has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. MVL has a market capitalization of $99.77 million and $6.06 million worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About MVL

MVL (CRYPTO:MVL) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 coins and its circulating supply is 21,352,958,863 coins. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . The official website for MVL is mvlchain.io . The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

Buying and Selling MVL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

