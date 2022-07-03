MurAll (PAINT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

MurAll (PAINT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. One MurAll coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MurAll has a market capitalization of $300,025.39 and $41,319.00 worth of MurAll was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MurAll has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MurAll

PAINT is a coin. It launched on January 22nd, 2021. MurAll’s total supply is 22,017,678,540 coins and its circulating supply is 9,017,201,590 coins. MurAll’s official Twitter account is @MurAll_art

According to CryptoCompare, “MurAll is an on-chain digital collaborative mural/canvas/wall that anyone anywhere in the world can draw on, without restrictions on what users can draw. A neutral place that doesn’t filter, censor or stop any drawing. A place for true freedom of speech through art. “

Buying and Selling MurAll

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MurAll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MurAll should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MurAll using one of the exchanges listed above.

