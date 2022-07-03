Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their not rated rating on shares of Mulberry Group (LON:MUL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on Mulberry Group from GBX 315 ($3.86) to GBX 357 ($4.38) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Get Mulberry Group alerts:

Shares of Mulberry Group stock opened at GBX 305 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £183.23 million and a PE ratio of 12.92. Mulberry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 190 ($2.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 388.75 ($4.77). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 293.43.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It provides briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.