Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 665 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.76 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total value of $2,044,615.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,836 shares of company stock worth $8,316,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

