Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,336 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after purchasing an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,624,000 after acquiring an additional 31,789 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,936,000 after acquiring an additional 18,136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agincourt Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Agincourt Capital Management LLC now owns 661,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,036,000 after acquiring an additional 29,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VT opened at $85.87 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.62.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

