Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 223 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 55.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 36.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth $909,000. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James D. King sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,760 shares in the company, valued at $960,579.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total transaction of $261,294.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,612.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,805 shares of company stock valued at $7,848,045. 27.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $80.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $72.58 and a one year high of $191.99.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

