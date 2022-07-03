Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

VUG stock opened at $225.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.31. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

