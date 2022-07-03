Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,385 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.28.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total transaction of $362,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,423,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock worth $19,683,362. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM opened at $168.20 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day moving average of $200.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

