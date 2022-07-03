Moseley Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSA. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSA opened at $51.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.69. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

NSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

