Moseley Investment Management Inc. Buys 602 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,144 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,899 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $79.26 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $68.39 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $90.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.18 and its 200-day moving average is $87.83.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.72.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.