Moseley Investment Management Inc. Acquires 44 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.9% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 766.7% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $681.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $748.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $886.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $620.46 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $706.60 billion, a PE ratio of 92.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 416,669 shares of company stock valued at $368,203,194. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $883.92.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

