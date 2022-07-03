Morgan Stanley Trims WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Target Price to $6.00

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $6.75 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.63.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 4.28. The company has a market capitalization of $751.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 17,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

