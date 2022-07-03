Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAUTF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,431. Montage Gold has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.57.
Montage Gold Company Profile
