Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Short Interest Update

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Monopar Therapeutics stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,266. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.69. Monopar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $6.98.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNPR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monopar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate in development is Validive, a clonidine hydrochloride mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for the prevention of chemoradiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with oropharyngeal cancer.

