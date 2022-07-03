MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Short Interest Update

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the May 31st total of 983,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ML traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 774,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,173. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. MoneyLion has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $11.34.

In other MoneyLion news, CEO Diwakar Choubey bought 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $49,083.58. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,772,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,970,704.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 4,315,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,831,000 after acquiring an additional 471,848 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MoneyLion by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,011,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,022 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the 4th quarter worth about $5,147,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MoneyLion during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,298,000. 33.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ML. Loop Capital began coverage on MoneyLion in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

