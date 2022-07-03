Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,038,800 shares, an increase of 49.8% from the May 31st total of 693,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,154.2 days.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MONRF. UBS Group decreased their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €59.50 ($63.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Moncler from €71.00 ($75.53) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moncler from €62.00 ($65.96) to €58.00 ($61.70) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MONRF remained flat at $$42.91 during midday trading on Friday. Moncler has a 52 week low of $39.08 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.31.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

