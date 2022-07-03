Mizuho Trims CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Target Price to $73.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays cut shares of CMS Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.40.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

NYSE:CMS opened at $69.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $58.51 and a 12 month high of $73.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 17.65%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.48%.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Dhenuvakonda Rao Venkat sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,677.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy (Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.