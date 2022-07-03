Misbloc (MSB) Trading 13.2% Higher Over Last Week

Misbloc (MSB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Misbloc has a total market cap of $23.94 million and $371,252.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Misbloc has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Misbloc

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

