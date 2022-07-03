MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Down 40.6% in June

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 12,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 74,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
In other MIND Technology news, Director Peter H. Blum purchased 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $36,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 729,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,650.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $66,977. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ:MIND traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.86. 26,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,763. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.21. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.43.
About MIND Technology
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine technology products. The company designs, manufactures, and sells specialized marine seismic equipment; and side scan sonar and water-side security systems. It operates in the United States, Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Asia/South Pacific, Canada, and Latin America.
