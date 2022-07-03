Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock remained flat at $$13.61 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 151 shares, compared to its average volume of 937. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $16.29. The company has a market cap of $39.20 million, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Mid-Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.30% of Mid-Southern Bancorp worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 31.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

