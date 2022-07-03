Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) Short Interest Update

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,000 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the May 31st total of 19,700,000 shares. Approximately 10.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In other news, COO Shane Smith bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $625,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 188,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $944,655.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,643,519.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 550,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Microvast by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of MVST remained flat at $$2.22 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,184,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,230,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.60. Microvast has a fifty-two week low of $2.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.35 million. Analysts predict that Microvast will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

