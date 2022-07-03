M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) Short Interest Update

M&G plc (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,051,100 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the May 31st total of 706,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,102.2 days.

Shares of M&G stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.31. 800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,405. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.73. M&G has a twelve month low of $2.31 and a twelve month high of $3.32.

Several brokerages recently commented on MGPUF. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.77) target price (up previously from GBX 217 ($2.66)) on shares of M&G in a report on Monday, April 4th. HSBC upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 240 ($2.94) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of M&G from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of M&G to a “sell” rating and set a $2.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.59.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

