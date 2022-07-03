Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Lowered to $225.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on META. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Meta Platforms to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $301.59.

META stock opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The firm has a market cap of $433.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.44.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total transaction of $56,734.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,170,987.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,906 shares of company stock worth $9,188,306 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 13.4% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.6% in the first quarter. Finer Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,652 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, City State Bank lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 30.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

