MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Short Interest Update

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 41.5% from the May 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on MRPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €12.60 ($13.40) price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.31.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI stock remained flat at $$10.26 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $12.49.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment Core and Core Plus, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

