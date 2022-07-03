Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,915 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $29,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $91.38 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.95 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The company has a market cap of $122.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

